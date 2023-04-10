Blue Jays vs. Angels Highlights
Kevin Kiermaier ripped a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th and Matt Chapman belted a grand slam in the Blue Jays' 12-11 win over the Angels
Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle on the collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set in 2010 by Aroldis Chapman. A recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
The Angels lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 12-11 in 10 innings Sunday at Angel Stadium. They had a 6-0 lead entering the sixth inning.
Becker has revealed what life for him was like behind bars after he was jailed for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans
Masters winner Jon Rahm rescued Augusta National from the ignominy of having to put a green jacket on LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka or Phil Mickelson.
The MMA community went wild as Israel Adesanya finally got this win over Alex Pereira with a brutal KO to regain gold at UFC 287.
A women's world championship game between Romania and Bulgaria erupted into mayhem on Sunday.
Sunday at the Masters may be day of great angst for golf's leaders. A man kicked off the PGA Tour for taking Saudi blood money may win a green jacket.
OTTAWA — There will be a new champion at this year's world men's curling championship. And Canada's Brad Gushue has a chance to reach the top of the podium. Gushue whipped four-time defending champion Niklas Edin of Sweden 9-1 on Saturday before locking up a spot in the title game with a 7-5 semifinal victory over Switzerland's Yannick Schwaller. "I think that might have been our best game all week as a team," Gushue said. "But we've struggled this week. So to get to a final, I think we're prett
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Matthew Knies to a three-year, entry-level contract. The contract begins in the current 2022-2023 season with an average annual value of US$925,000, the Leafs said Sunday in a statement. Knies (pronounced NIGHS) was coming off a season of 21 goals and 21 assists in 40 games with the University of Minnesota. Toronto drafted the 20-year-old from Phoenix, Ariz., in the second round (57th overall) in 2021. Knies totalled 36 goals and 39 assists i
Sam Hughes might regret sharing her boyfriend's $1,000 bet on her after her UFC 287 win.
Matt Chapman is used to wild getaway games at Angel Stadium. Chapman and No. 9 batter Kevin Kiermaier each drove in five runs as the Blue Jays rallied for a 12-11 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 10 innings. “It seems like every Sunday game I've played here in my career has been crazy,” said Chapman, who spent his first five big league seasons with Oakland before getting traded to Toronto.
Brooks Koepka sat atop the leaderboard when play was called Friday. How did other LIV Golf players fare in the first two rounds of the Masters?
He’s the third player to withdraw from the tournament this year.
The Football Association and referee chiefs have launched an investigation after Liverpool’s Andy Robertson appeared to be elbowed in the face by a match official during his side’s Premier League draw with Arsenal.
Following his win at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns demanded the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington, and it got a response from Dana White.
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Keeping you updated on the latest exploits of top NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard as Regina and Saskatoon meet in the opening round of the WHL playoffs.
The Leafs signed Jett Alexander to an amateur tryout agreement in a salary cap-related move.