What each Blue Jays newcomer brings to the table

With MLB Opening Day around the corner and sky-high expectations in Toronto, it's time to get acquainted with the new faces up and down the Blue Jays lineup. A busy offseason has certainly brought quite a few of them.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] JULIA KREUZ: The Blue Jays' busy offseason certainly brought some fresh faces into their clubhouse. Here's a look at the new guys and what exactly each of them brings to the table. Starting with Matt Chapman, the third baseman, the Blue Jays' prized trade acquisition here in this offseason-- Blue Jays gave up a lot to get Chapman from the Oakland A's. But he signed an extension almost immediately after landing with the club. He is a guy with a lot of power on his bat, a lot of home run potential in a Jays lineup that's already stacked. And the downside of his bat is that he does tend to strike out a lot. But I think that the most important thing to highlight with Chapman is his defensive presence at third base for a Blue Jays infield that really needed a stabilizing guy defensively. He's a three-time Gold Glove award winner, two-time Platinum Glove award winner. He is an all-star and someone who has big shoes to fill there. Will he be as good as Marcus Semien was last year? Time will tell. But it's definitely a good start that the Jays went ahead and acquired a player of this caliber. And speaking of big shoes to fill, Kevin Gausman, the right-hander, who came in the offseason, signed a five-year deal with the Jays worth $110 million. And he's basically coming in to replace Robbie Ray in that rotation. Now, much like Ray, Gausman is a two-pitch pitcher. He will stick mostly to a splitter-fastball combo. You'll see him throw the odd changeup, the odd slider. But mostly, he sticks to that two-pitch combo. He has been an ace-caliber pitcher for maybe three seasons now. He was phenomenal with the Giants last season-- finished sixth in NL Cy Young votes and even received a couple of MVP votes. Last season was also Gausman's first all-star appearance. So all of that looks terrific on paper for the Blue Jays as they try to replace their own Cy Young award winner from last season. Another new piece in this Blue Jays rotation is lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who first came here from Japan to play for the Mariners. But he hasn't exactly met the expectations that were set out for him when he first joined MLB. And the Blue Jays seem like the perfect team to get a fresh start with. Blue Jays have been known for reviving pitchers' careers, as it were. And the good news for Kikuchi is that his game has plenty of upside. He can tap into it. He has averaged roughly one strikeout per inning in the last two seasons. When he stays healthy, he can go deep into games. And he is a pitcher that, in a healthy rotation, can help the team compete for a playoff spot and beyond. So that will be a very interesting progression and a very interesting player to watch throughout this season. Moving on to Raimel Tapia, something that the Blue Jays did take a while to address this offseason was their righty-heavy lineup. And Tapia came in to address just that. But the fact is that his left-handed bat is just the beginning of the versatility that he brings for this team. Tapia stole 20 bases last season with the Rockies. He is also known to make the highlight reel out of the outfield. And he puts plenty of balls in play. Now, the downside of that is that he does ground out a lot. But nonetheless, a ball in play is a ball in play, and it's a chance to score. The Blue Jays did give up a fan favorite in Randall Grichuk to make that trade with the Rockies. But I honestly believe that Tapia has a potential to become a fan favorite quite quickly in Toronto as well. On the relief side, Yimi Garcia was a very important signing for the Blue Jays. Garcia is coming out of a tough season with the Houston Astros. He did struggle last year. But his career ERA of 3.60 and his 9.5 strikeout ratio does show that there is room for improvement and room for a bounceback season here. He's also a veteran presence in a Jays bullpen that has brought a lot of question marks over the past two seasons. So there's a lot to look out for there.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hungry after near-miss of wild card berth in 2021

    After a busy offseason, Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said his team has “closed the gap” on fellow contenders in the competitive American League East. If last year’s finish is any indication, Toronto didn’t have much ground to cover. Despite playing home games in three different cities, the Blue Jays went 91-71 in 2021, going 25-11 after finally landing back in Toronto.

  • Blue Jays star closer Jordan Romano injured while walking his dog

    Jordan Romano may have given the Blue Jays clubhouse something to joke about ahead of Opening Day.

  • U.S. sanctions target suspected suppliers to Iran ballistic missile program

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a procurement agent in Iran and his companies and accused them of helping to support Tehran's ballistic missile program following missile attacks by suspected Iran-backed proxies against countries in the region. In a statement issued as talks stalled on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. Treasury Department cited Iran's March 13 missile attack on Erbil in Iraq and an "Iranian enabled" Houthi missile attack on Friday against a Saudi Aramco facility as well as other missile attacks by Iranian proxies against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

  • White House blasts Trump’s call for favour from Putin in midst of Ukraine war

    Communications director says only one American would even think this is the time to scheme with Putin

  • Couche-Tard, Axis Auto at 52-Week Highs on News

    Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (T.ATD) hit a new 52-week high of $56.60 Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard, ...

  • Dems Are Livid at Clarence Thomas but Have No Idea What to Do About It

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyCongressional Democrats are united in their fury that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas ruled on cases concerning the effort to overturn the 2020 election even though his wife, Ginni, was an enthusiastic player in that effort.But Democrats can’t agree on what they can really do about it—if they can do anything at all.That’s not to say different lawmakers haven’t workshopped a wide array of ideas since the bombshell dropped that Gi

  • Exclusive: Turkish woman, 76, gave £750,000 to Prince Andrew after adviser won Pitch@Palace event

    The Duke of York was in his pomp. Two members of the Grenadier Guards blew their trumpets to announce the arrival of the Queen’s second son - and up onto stage he bounded, to polite applause from an audience of wealthy business contacts.

  • Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at 1st show since Oscars

    Chris Rock broke his silence about what happened between him and Will Smith at the Oscars. Rock was presenting the award for best documentary at the Oscars when Smith went on stage and slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair.

  • Beyoncé sends fans into frenzy with nearly-naked dress photo

    The singer sizzled in an embellished nude dress in a series of Instagram snaps from Jay Z's Oscars afterparty.

  • UFC books Julian Marquez vs. Wellington Turman for June 18 event

    Two middleweights will look to keep up their recent success.

  • UFC releases Ben Rothwell; scheduled fight vs. Alexander Gustafsson canceled

    One of the longest tenures on the UFC roster has come to an end as Ben Rothwell has parted ways with the promotion.

  • Leafs fan Justin Bieber viciously booed for making fun of Canadiens in Montreal

    Habs fans didn't appreciate getting made fun of in their own home arena, even if Justin Bieber was the one making the jokes.

  • Your April 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time To Go After What You Want

    Are you ready to rock? April 1 starts the month off with a bang, when the new moon in Aries lends a fresh start to our spring vibe. A few days later, on the fifth, lovelorn Venus swims into tender Pisces and heightens our romantic hearts. Talkative Mercury enters reserved Taurus on April 10, making us slow down on the chatter and simplify our minds. Lucky Jupiter and visionary Neptune connect in fluid Pisces for the first time since 1856, inspiring us to take a leap of faith and grow our dreams.

  • Chinook School Division says it will cut 20 teaching positions due to shortfall in Sask. budget

    A school division in southwestern Saskatchewan says shortfalls in the provincial budget mean it will have to cut 20 teaching positions. The Chinook School Division informed staff members of its plan in a letter distributed internally on Wednesday, a copy of which has been obtained by CBC News. A separate letter to parents and students is set to be distributed Thursday. The division, which has schools in Swift Current and Maple Creek, says the budget did not provide enough funding to cover a proj

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam