What each Blue Jays newcomer brings to the table

With MLB Opening Day around the corner and sky-high expectations in Toronto, it's time to get acquainted with the new faces up and down the Blue Jays lineup. A busy offseason has certainly brought quite a few of them.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING] JULIA KREUZ: The Blue Jays' busy offseason certainly brought some fresh faces into their clubhouse. Here's a look at the new guys and what exactly each of them brings to the table. Starting with Matt Chapman, the third baseman, the Blue Jays' prized trade acquisition here in this offseason-- Blue Jays gave up a lot to get Chapman from the Oakland A's. But he signed an extension almost immediately after landing with the club. He is a guy with a lot of power on his bat, a lot of home run potential in a Jays lineup that's already stacked. And the downside of his bat is that he does tend to strike out a lot. But I think that the most important thing to highlight with Chapman is his defensive presence at third base for a Blue Jays infield that really needed a stabilizing guy defensively. He's a three-time Gold Glove award winner, two-time Platinum Glove award winner. He is an all-star and someone who has big shoes to fill there. Will he be as good as Marcus Semien was last year? Time will tell. But it's definitely a good start that the Jays went ahead and acquired a player of this caliber. And speaking of big shoes to fill, Kevin Gausman, the right-hander, who came in the offseason, signed a five-year deal with the Jays worth $110 million. And he's basically coming in to replace Robbie Ray in that rotation. Now, much like Ray, Gausman is a two-pitch pitcher. He will stick mostly to a splitter-fastball combo. You'll see him throw the odd changeup, the odd slider. But mostly, he sticks to that two-pitch combo. He has been an ace-caliber pitcher for maybe three seasons now. He was phenomenal with the Giants last season-- finished sixth in NL Cy Young votes and even received a couple of MVP votes. Last season was also Gausman's first all-star appearance. So all of that looks terrific on paper for the Blue Jays as they try to replace their own Cy Young award winner from last season. Another new piece in this Blue Jays rotation is lefty Yusei Kikuchi, who first came here from Japan to play for the Mariners. But he hasn't exactly met the expectations that were set out for him when he first joined MLB. And the Blue Jays seem like the perfect team to get a fresh start with. Blue Jays have been known for reviving pitchers' careers, as it were. And the good news for Kikuchi is that his game has plenty of upside. He can tap into it. He has averaged roughly one strikeout per inning in the last two seasons. When he stays healthy, he can go deep into games. And he is a pitcher that, in a healthy rotation, can help the team compete for a playoff spot and beyond. So that will be a very interesting progression and a very interesting player to watch throughout this season. Moving on to Raimel Tapia, something that the Blue Jays did take a while to address this offseason was their righty-heavy lineup. And Tapia came in to address just that. But the fact is that his left-handed bat is just the beginning of the versatility that he brings for this team. Tapia stole 20 bases last season with the Rockies. He is also known to make the highlight reel out of the outfield. And he puts plenty of balls in play. Now, the downside of that is that he does ground out a lot. But nonetheless, a ball in play is a ball in play, and it's a chance to score. The Blue Jays did give up a fan favorite in Randall Grichuk to make that trade with the Rockies. But I honestly believe that Tapia has a potential to become a fan favorite quite quickly in Toronto as well. On the relief side, Yimi Garcia was a very important signing for the Blue Jays. Garcia is coming out of a tough season with the Houston Astros. He did struggle last year. But his career ERA of 3.60 and his 9.5 strikeout ratio does show that there is room for improvement and room for a bounceback season here. He's also a veteran presence in a Jays bullpen that has brought a lot of question marks over the past two seasons. So there's a lot to look out for there.