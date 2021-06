The Canadian Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s health ministry raised the number of COVID-19 cases related to the Copa America to 53, one more than the previous day, after a total of 5,082 tests. It also adjusted the figures of infected players or staffers from 33 to 27. The ministry also said on Wednesday that 26 workers hired for the tournament had tested positive. Some of the workers are located in Brasilia, where Brazil opened the tournament on Sunday with a 3-0 win over Venezuela. Others were in Rio de Janeiro,