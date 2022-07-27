How the Blue Jays can add bench depth ahead of trade deadline

While Cavan Biggio is on a tear for the Blue Jays, Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer haven't lived up to expectations so Toronto would be wise to add some bench depth ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

Video Transcript

- Number three, and the final item on this list, is bench depth. This is a weird one for the Blue Jays, because I guess you could consider Raimel Tapia a bench player, but he's been playing pretty much every day at this point. Then there's Kevan Biggio, who started out slow, and now he's on an absolute tear. He's found his swing. He's been great. And then there's Zack Collins and Bradley Zimmer. Collins hasn't played much at all since June, and Zimmer has not lived up to his potential, let's say, since coming to the Blue Jays in a trade with Cleveland.

The Blue Jays would be wise to at least entertain getting a bench player out of this trade deadline. That would be a smaller deal. They wouldn't have to give up too much for it, and it might help them in the long term. One trade possibility would be Tyler Naquin from the Reds, and if they want to keep it internal, there's a guy like Gabriel Moreno, who has seen some time in the majors. He's a catcher, but he's also played a little bit of infield. He can maybe slot at third or at first, and give the Blue Jays a little bit more versatility. No matter how you slice it, this trade deadline will be must-see content for Blue Jays fans.