Blue Angels Perform as Tinker Air Show Returns for First Time in Four Years

The US Navy Blue Angels headlined the first Tinker Air Show in four years on July 1 and 2, local media reported.

Thousands gathered to watch the Blue Angels perform, according to local media.

The Blue Angels wrote on Facebook, “We were truly honored to perform this past weekend over Tinker Air Force Base at the #TinkerAirShow. Oklahoma, you are amazing.”

The show also featured performances by “dozens of military and civilian aerial performers and a wide variety of ground display aircraft such as Tinker’s own E-3 Sentry AWACS, the US Navy E-6B Mercury, and the KC-135 Stratotanker,” the air base said. Credit: Aaron Spencer via Storyful