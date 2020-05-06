Blue Angels Fly Over Dallas Skyline in Salute to COVID-19 First Responders

The US Navy Blue Angels flew over Dallas, Texas, on May 6, in a show of solidarity with first responders, a video shows.

The Blue Angels also flew over Houston, Fort Worth, and New Orleans.

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” the Blue Angels wrote on Twitter. “Social distancing should be practiced at all times.” Credit: @g3lly via Storyful