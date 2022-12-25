Blowing Snow Hits Hokkaido as Several Killed Amid Japan Winter Weather

Recent heavy snow resulted in at least 13 deaths and dozens of injuries in Japan, Asahi reported on December 25, citing officials.

By Saturday, the country’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency had recorded more than 50 mild injuries and more than 30 serious injuries, the report said.

This footage was published by @Yuu_Odoriko185 on Twitter. It was captioned, “I went to Hokkaido […] It was very cold and I was afraid of the blizzard,” according to a machine translation. Credit: @Yuu_Odoriko185 via Storyful