Sky News

The Duke of Sussex will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service in London on 29 March, his spokesperson has said. A reason was not given for his planned absence but Prince Harry pursued a legal challenge against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself. A legal representative for the prince has previously said he wanted to bring his children Archie and Lilibet from their home in the US, but feared it could be too dangerous.