Blowing Lake-Effect Snow Reduces Visibility in Buffalo Area

Intense lake-effect snow reduced visibility in the Buffalo, New York, area on Saturday, November 19, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

According to the NWS, visibility was “down to a few hundred feet.” The NWS reported 36.7 inches of accumulated snow at Buffalo Airport on November 20.

This footage was published by Brandon Sparks, and shows whiteout conditions in Lackawanna on Saturday night. Credit: Brandon Sparks via Storyful