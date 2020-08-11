Bloody clashes in Belarus after election

At least one person died as bloody clashes in Belarus erupted between police and protesters on Monday (August 10).

People took to the streets in the capital, Minsk, for a second night, after the opposition accused President Alexander Lukashenko on rigging his re-election.

Protesters threw molotov cocktails and police returned fire with a barrage of tear gas and rubber bullets before dispersing crowds with batons.

The government said one man died as he tried to throw an unidentified explosive device which blew up in his hand.

A chorus of criticism from Western leaders followed Lukashenko's win, over former English teacher Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, who led the biggest challenge to Lukashenko's iron grip for more than a quarter of a century.

He won 80% of the vote in Sunday's election, while Tikhanouskaya received just under 10%.

Germany has called for the European Union to discuss sanctions on Belarus, and neighboring Poland has called for a special EU summit on the former Soviet country.

Foreign observers have not judged an election to be free and fair in Belarus since 1995.

Meanwhile, Russia congratulated Lukashenko on his win.

Events in Belarus are being closely watched in Moscow, whose oil runs through the country and who sees it as a buffer against NATO.

The West is watching too, it's tried to lure Minsk away from Moscow while Lukashenko has previously rejected Putin's overtures as an assault on Belarussian independence.

He has also repeated allegations of shadowy foreign forces manipulating protesters he calls 'sheep' - to topple him, and warned "there will be no revolution".