Blizzard Reduces Visibility in Buffalo on Christmas Eve

Blizzard conditions continued to impact Buffalo, New York, on Christmas Eve, December 24, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported.

On December 23, severe weather conditions forced the airfield at Buffalo Niagara International Airport to close, leaving travellers facing cancellations during one of the busiest times of the year.

Lake effect snow continued to impact Buffalo in the early hours of Christmas Day, the NWS reported.

This footage shows blizzard conditions in Buffalo on Saturday, December 24. Credit: Nick Butterini via Storyful