Blizzard Conditions Persist in Colorado as Winter Storm Forces Road Closures

A winter storm lashed northeastern parts of Colorado on Tuesday, December 13, as high winds and blowing snow created blizzard conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for much of the state’s northeast through Tuesday night.

Colorado’s Department of Transportation closed several major roads in the state’s northeast, with local authorities warning residents to remain vigilant while driving.

This footage shows blizzard conditions pummelling Brush, near Fort Morgan. Credit: @DawgWx via Storyful