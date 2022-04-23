Blizzard Conditions Hit Northwest Nebraska, Reducing Visibility

A blizzard warning was in effect for parts of northwestern Nebraska on April 23, with the National Weather Service advising against travel due to reduced visibility and high winds.

The NWS issued the warning for the city of Harrison until midnight on Saturday and said snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches were possible as well as wind gusts as high as 65 mph.

This footage shows low visibility and blowing snow at the Agate Fossil Beds National Monument near Harrison. Credit: Agate Fossil Beds National Monument via Storyful