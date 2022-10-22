Blitz week 9 part 5

J.T. Miller has been at the heart of the Vancouver Canucks' slow start after leading the team in scoring last season.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.
The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?
We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h
The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua
EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel had his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson had a goal and an
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on
Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency after failing a drug test during the U.S. Open in August. The ITIA announced the punishment Friday for Halep, a former No. 1 player who is currently No. 9 in the WTA rankings. She won Wimbledon in 2019, beating 23-time major champion Serena Williams in the final, and the French Open in 2018. In a social media post, Halep called the news of her positive test “the biggest shock of my
MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period and Philadelphia beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 Tuesday night for the Flyers' third straight comeback win to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover at 12:44 of the third. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goa
The Bruins still look like a force to be reckoned with, even without Brad Marchand in the lineup.
Dak Prescott is set to return to the Cowboys starting lineup for the first time since the season opener, hoping to help Dallas bounce back from a 26-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.
CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice, Adin Hill made 26 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 on Thursday night. Eichel has his third multi-goal game in 39 contests since joining Vegas last season. It was the 32nd time in his career he’s scored two or more goals. Vegas continued its impressive start under first-year coach Bruce Cassidy with the Knights improving to 4-1-0 while outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 17-10. William Karlsson, Chandler Stephen
OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in