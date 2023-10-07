Blitz 8 Week 6 highlights

The Canadian Press

The Broncos on Friday traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also includes the exchange of 2024 draft picks, with Denver sending over a seventh-round selection for a sixth-round choice. Broncos coach Sean Payton confirmed the trade following Friday's practice. Earlier in the week, he said the team felt it was best to give more playing time to younger players. As part of the deal, the Broncos (1-3) are picking up the bulk of the $10.9 million remaining