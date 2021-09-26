Blitz 8 Saturday recap
Leavitt, Oxford Hills and Thornton Academy all stayed unbeaten.
Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 in the opener on the NHL's preseason calendar Saturday.
While about 90% of NBA players are vaccinated against COVID-19, it sounds like getting the rest of the way there is going to be a battle.
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are tied atop the wild-card standings.
The St. Louis Blues signed longtime president of hockey operations and general manager Doug Armstrong to a five-year contract extension Saturday.
Usyk won by scores of 117-112, 116-112 and 115-113 to claim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Joshua.
Ben Simmons can't be convinced to return to the 76ers.
It’s probably safe to say that K’Vaughan Pope won’t be seen in an Ohio State uniform any time soon.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
Brooks Koepka let his emotions slip in a bad moment during the Ryder Cup.
The Ottawa Senators acquired forward Zach Sanford from the St. Louis Blues on Saturday in exchange for forward Logan Brown and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2022.
Kevin Love didn't appreciate getting torn apart by Jerry Colangelo.
Team USA extended its lead on Europe on Day 2 at the Ryder Cup, setting up the Americans well for singles.
Lenin Castillo was stretchered out of the ring on Saturday night in London after his bout with Callum Smith.
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Our analysts look into the future to make their bold fantasy predictions for Week 3.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes pitched seven brilliant innings to win his ninth consecutive decision and the Milwaukee Brewers moved to the brink of clinching the NL Central title with a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night. The Brewers, already assured a fourth straight playoff berth, can wrap up the division crown Sunday with a win at home in the series finale against the Mets or a Cardinals loss to the Cubs in Chicago. Milwaukee won its second straight following a five-game sk
It’s too early to declare this era of Clemson dominance over, but the Tigers no longer look like the near-unstoppable force of the last decade.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Eli Morgan allowed one hit in six innings and José Ramirez drove in three runs, powering the Cleveland Indians to a 6-0 victory over the AL Central champion Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. Chicago remained four games behind AL West leader Houston in the race for home-field advantage in the Division Series. Both teams have seven games remaining. Morgan (4-7) struck out six and walked one, giving up only a double to Yoan Moncada in the fifth. The rookie right-hander limited t
Two title fights and the return of fan favorite Nick Diaz highlight Saturday's action from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as UFC 266 gets underway.