Blitz 16 Week 6 Part 1
Joe Cook and Nick Niehaus showcase high school football highlights from around the Jackson metro area
VANCOUVER — Zach Collaros threw for a monstrous 417 yards Friday and led the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a dominant 30-9 win over the B.C. Lions in Vancouver. The Bombers quarterback connected on 28-of-33 passes, including touchdown throws to Kenny Lawler and Rasheed Bailey in the second quarter. Kicker Ali Mourtada contributed a trio of converts and three field goals for Winnipeg (7-1), which won a fourth game in a row and is firmly entrenched at the top of the CFL standings Winnipeg's defence sac
PHOENIX (AP) — Trevor Story hit a go-ahead single in the ninth after Dom Nunez tied it with a pinch-hit solo homer and the Colorado Rockies rallied from a seven-run deficit to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 on Friday night. Colorado trailed 7-0 after three innings and 7-6 in the ninth, but Nunez led off with a drive that just cleared the right-field wall and tied it. With one out, Brendan Rodgers doubled, Charlie Blackmon walked and Story hit a soft liner that fell into right-center field and
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants clinched at least a share of their first NL West title since 2012 by matching a franchise record with their 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Friday night before turning their attention to the Dodgers' game against Milwaukee. Darin Ruf hit a first-inning home run and Mike Yastrzemski added an RBI single to send San Francisco on its way, and then the Giants waited on Los Angeles' result against the NL Central champion Brewers. A Dodgers loss
CALGARY — Johnny Gaudreau scored his first goal of the pre-season and added an assist Friday to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks, Matthew Tkachuk also had a goal and an assist in Calgary's first pre-season victory. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie, into an empty net, also scored. The Flames started the pre-season 0-2-1 Jonah Gadjovich scored the lone goal for the Canucks, who dropped to 1-2-0. Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom got his first pre-season start an
HOUSTON (AP) — Matt Olson and Chad Pinder each homered and the Oakland Athletics beat Houston 8-6 Friday night, cutting the Astros' edge for home-field advantage in the AL playoffs. Houston leads the White Sox by one game for home field in their best-of-five Division Series matchup next week. The AL West champion Astros also own the tiebreaker after going 5-2 against AL Central champion Chicago this season. Pinder hit a solo shot in the fourth and Olson had a two-run shot in the sixth to increas