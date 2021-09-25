Blitz 16 Week 5 Part 5
Joe Cook and Nick Niehaus show highlights from around the Jackson metro area
Byron Buxton’s two-run homer spoiled José Berríos’ return to Minnesota and dealt a blow to Toronto's postseason hopes as the Twins beat the Blue Jays 3-1 on Friday night.
The NBA denied Andrew Wiggins' request for a religious exemption.
Day 1 of the Ryder Cup ended with the U.S. in control, but Europe lurking.
"I think at this point, it's just no one knows when you're dealing with a recovery from an ACL, the timeframe."
The Toronto Blue Jays will get a home-field advantage boost when they return to Rogers Centre next week.
Jordan Clarkson confirmed he attended "a lot" of Jazz games last season.
Another one of the NHL's unvaccinated players has spoken out.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every Week 3 game, along with some DFS bargains.
"Tulo, Arenado, I met all those guys when I was young so they all had a huge impact on my game."
There's an extra day of playoff football in the first round this season. But is that a good thing?
From Kirill Kaprizov to Alexis Lafreniere, here's what you need to know about second-year players in fantasy hockey.
Jon Jones is attending a UFC Hall of Fame event in Las Vegas.
Teams with run differentials like the 2021 Blue Jays don't miss the playoffs. Ever.
After a thrilling Week 2, the NFL returns to action in Week 3 headlined by a showdown between two NFC heavyweights.
After a week of Champions League and Premier League drama, England's top flight is back again for more action this weekend. Headlining Matchday 6 is a showdown between two of the top clubs in the country and the small matter of a North London Derby.
VANCOUVER — A last-minute touchdown by quarterback Cody Fajardo gave the Saskatchewan Roughriders a 31-24 road victory over the B.C. Lions on Friday. Fajardo scored on a quarterback sneak on third down with two seconds left on the clock, clinching a back-and-forth game between the two sides. Damon Webb poured salt in the Lions’ wounds, recovering a fumble by B.C. wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and darting into the end zone for a touchdown as time expired. Fajardo threw for 279 yards, one touchdow
PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer, Chris Taylor robbed a pair of potential extra-base hits on defense in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept pace in the NL West race by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Friday night. The Dodgers (99-55) remained one game back of the San Francisco Giants (100-54) with eight games left for both teams. The Giants also won Friday, beating the Rockies 7-2. Pollock continued his 2021 excellence against his former team. The left fielder
The 18-year-old became the first person to ever win the US Open as a qualifier earlier this month.
Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie heads into the bye week with a winning record and an interesting situation at quarterback. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as a short-handed Toronto squad beat the Montreal Alouettes 30-27 on Friday night. The Argos (4-3) hit the halfway point of their season above .500 with Bethel-Thompson and youngster Nick Arbuckle both winning two starts. Bethel-Thompson played Friday night with Arbuckle (hamstring) ailing. Dinwiddie has time to p
CINCINNATI (AP) — Aristides Aquino drove in TJ Friedl from second base with a game-ending single off the glove of second baseman Luis Garcia, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 8-7 in 11 innings Friday night. Aquino’s sharp one-hopper off Mason Thompson (1-2) trickled into short right field. Despite the victory, the Reds fell further behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card because the streaking Cardinals swept a doubleheader from the Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati is six games