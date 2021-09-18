Blitz 16 Week 4 Part 5

The Canadian Press

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders ended a frustrating touchdown drought Friday in a 30-16 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The Riders entered the game having not scored a touchdown since the third quarter of a 23-10 victory over the Ottawa RedBlacks on Aug. 21. The streak, which included back-to-back defeats against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, ended when Cody Fajardo scored on a quarterback sneak on Saskatchewan’s first possession of the game. Receiver Brayden Lenius increased Saskatchewan