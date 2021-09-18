Blitz 16 Week 4 Part 1
Joe Cook and Nick Niehaus showcase high school football highlights from around the Jackson metro area
Toronto is now on the outside of the wild-card race.
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George did not look thrilled to be at the Clippers' groundbreaking event.
Kane told reporters that he was contacted as part of the investigation into the incident.
The Avalanche superstar has been the focal point of the NHL off-season's most hilarious social media saga, and now he wants to clear the air.
Robbie Ray, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Jose Berrios are the prime candidates to take to the mound for the Blue Jays if they make it to the wild-card game.
GM Doug Armstrong confirmed that the male victim of the armed robbery is a prospect in the Blues organization.
“I couldn’t be happier to be here in Toronto.”
Bill Belichick, football historian.
Sharks forward Evander Kane recently opened up about his gambling issues while strongly denying recent accusations made by his estranged wife Anna.
From rules to strategy to rankings, here's everything you need to know about fantasy hockey keeper leagues.
Dalton Del Don delivers his lineup advice for every game on the NFL's Week 2 slate.
Colt Brennan set numerous NCAA records and drew national attention leading Hawaii from 2005-07.
Griffen has been officially ruled out with a concussion.
Breaking down six NFL games with similar spreads.
Some goals go in on purpose, while others make for hilariously embarrassing bloopers.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
After a season of illness, injury and conflict, Siakam is ready to become the leader and go-to guy on a young but exciting Raptors roster.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders ended a frustrating touchdown drought Friday in a 30-16 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. The Riders entered the game having not scored a touchdown since the third quarter of a 23-10 victory over the Ottawa RedBlacks on Aug. 21. The streak, which included back-to-back defeats against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, ended when Cody Fajardo scored on a quarterback sneak on Saskatchewan’s first possession of the game. Receiver Brayden Lenius increased Saskatchewan
The Angels feared earlier this week that Shohei Ohtani may be done pitching for the season due to arm soreness.
TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu knows September is never a good time to slump. With the Blue Jays in the thick of the American League wild-card race, Ryu struggled mightily for the second straight outing as he lasted only two-plus innings in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday. The defeat dropped the Blue Jays (82-65) behind the Boston Red Sox (84-65) and New York Yankees (83-65) in the battle for the two wild-card positions. Toronto is a half-game behind the second-place Yankees. Ryu was coming