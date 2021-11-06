Blitz 16 Week 11 Part 2

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks will finish a CFL season without a win at home for the first time in the team's 72-year history. Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, a 19-17 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday condemned the Elks (2-9) to an 0-7 record at Commonwealth Stadium in 2021, which is an infamous achievement in a year when the team also rebranded with a new name. "We have to own the record for this year, but I think there were glimpses tonight of why we are going to be success