Blitz 16 Week 11 Part 3
Joe Cook and Nick Niehaus showcase high school football highlights from around the Jackson Metro area
The Cleveland Cavaliers beat Toronto 102-101 on Friday to end the Raptors' win streak at five games.
Ruggs now faces four felony counts and a misdemeanor.
The red-hot Raptors may get a whole lot better as early as next week.
After a decade with the promotion, Patricky "Pitbull" finally got his hands on Bellator gold.
The Packers QB claimed an NFL doctor told him something clearly wrong about vaccines. The league says he's lying.
It looks like Kyrie isn't coming back anytime soon.
Much has been made of Gary Trent Jr.’s defence this season, and rightfully so - Trent Jr. has bought into the Raptors’ style and is excelling. But there is one area that Toronto would love to see the 22-year-old make another leap in.
Carey Price will be back with the Canadiens on Monday.
Dusty Baker will try to lead the Astros back to the World Series in 2022.
This MLB offseason is a big one for the Blue Jays, especially with a looming work stoppage, but if Ross Atkins and Mark Shapiro play their cards right, Toronto's pitching and infield could look even stronger in the 2022 season.
The NHL has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Mikhail Sergachev two games for an illegal check to the head of Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner.
It hasn't been the drip-drip of bad behavior or scandals we usually see. Over the past week or so it has been a tsunami of headlines involving athletes, administrators and leagues, ranging from insulting to vile.
Aaron Rodgers talked about the "woke mob" and "cancel culture" while explaining his actions.
We're three months out from the 2022 Winter Olympics, so who's making the cut for Team Canada's men's hockey team?
The Ottawa Senators have named forward Brady Tkachuk as team captain.
The Jack Eichel saga finally came to an end, but how does it impact fantasy hockey?
Byron Kennedy said getting $500,000 for the ball was never an option for him.
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks will finish a CFL season without a win at home for the first time in the team's 72-year history. Despite a furious fourth-quarter rally, a 19-17 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday condemned the Elks (2-9) to an 0-7 record at Commonwealth Stadium in 2021, which is an infamous achievement in a year when the team also rebranded with a new name. "We have to own the record for this year, but I think there were glimpses tonight of why we are going to be success
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo quickly scored in overtime Friday night to give the Los Angeles Kings their fourth straight win, 3-2 over the New Jersey Devils. The Kings' Arthur Kaliyev scored a power-play goal, Adrian Kempe also had a goal and Calvin Petersen made 21 saves. Pavel Zacha tied it up with 24 seconds remaining in the third period to salvage a point for the Devils, who have lost three straight. Jesper Bratt had a goal, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves in his season debut after
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had a goal and an assist, Troy Terry extended his points streak to 10 games and the Anaheim Ducks sent the Arizona Coyotes to their 11th straight loss to start the season with a 3-1 win Friday night. Sonny Milano and Sam Carrick also scored in the third straight victory for the Ducks, who have earned a point in six of their last seven games. Anthony Stolarz made 28 saves for Anaheim before missing out on his fourth career shutout on Shayne Gostisbehere's goal