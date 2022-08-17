Blitz 16 Preview: Jackson Prep
For the second straight season the Jackson Prep Patriots will be playing under a new head coach for their season opener. This year Doug Goodwin takes over the program. He brings in a wealth of coaching experience that ranges from Ole Miss, Auburn and his hall of fame career as a high school coach in Alabama. It'll be a different look and feel for Jackson Prep this season but they are anxious to show and prove when they open the season on Friday night against Greenville Christian.