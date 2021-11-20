Blitz 16: Friday MAIS Finals and MHSAA Playoff Recap
It was a loaded night for metro area football teams. Tri-County Academy and Copiah Academy competed in their respective MAIS state championship games. And in MHSAA action Madison Central hosted Oxford while Brandon and Warren Central deueled in our Game of the Week. Check out the highlights! 6A Playoffs 2nd round Warren Central 17 Brandon 42 Oxford 21 Madison Central 31 4A MAIS Final Kirk Academy 22 Tri County Academy 44 5A MAIS Final Copiah Academy 21 Heritage Academy 51