Blinken warns Iran may be just 'weeks away' from nuclear weapon
Former State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss latest foreign policy test
Former State Department senior adviser Christian Whiton joins 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss latest foreign policy test
Johnny Gaudreau scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Monday night.
The problematic defenseman will never play for the Rangers again after his latest incident.
The players union on Monday night rejected an MLB plan for delaying and shortening the 2021 season due to COVID-19.
A Pistons player reportedly returned a positive or inconclusive coronavirus test late on Monday, causing the league to shelve the game.
"He just preyed on women," said one of Callaway's five accusers in a report by The Athletic. Callaway is now the pitching coach for the Angels.
Minnesota's top prospect is still suffering from the after effects of COVID-19.
Tom Brady keeps raising the bar about how long he could keep playing quarterback in the NFL.
The ex-Patriots wide receiver says the Patriot Way was 100 percent Tom Brady, period.
Justin Trudeau says he keeps a signed hockey stick from "living legend" Willie O'Ree as a constant reminder of the work that remains to combat racism.
Kilgore and Robinson are the first players or coaches reported to have a potential exposure ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
As of early Monday, the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes pairing hadn’t resulted in the ticket rush that many brokers hoped would hold through the dead week
DALLAS — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams gladly confessed that he junked his plan to carefully monitor Devin Booker’s minutes down the stretch with his All-Star guard playing for the first time since Jan. 22. Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his return and the Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night. Booker finished with 24 points, 20 in the second half, and 31 minutes. He went into the game ranked 12th in the NBA averaging 35.7 minutes per game before being sidelined with a left hamstring strain. “I imagine if I’d have taken Book out, that would have been the first time you’d seen a player knock a coach out on the sidelines,” Williams said. The Suns trailed by 11 with 4:48 to play in the third quarter before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 late in the third quarter. The Mavericks dropped their sixth in a row, their ninth loss in their last 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer. Booker took a pass on the winning basket from Chris Paul, who finished with a season-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 17 rebounds for his seventh double-double in his past eight games. Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points following a slow start in which he scored only two points in the first quarter on free throws. Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19, 14 in the second half, after sitting out Saturday’s game. Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said his team was aware it had a foul to give on the Suns’ winning possession. “We didn’t take it. That falls on me,” Carlisle said. “There’s not going to be any finger-pointing.” TIP-INS Suns: Ayton scored only two points in the second half. … Phoenix has won six straight against Dallas going back to last season in the Orlando bubble. Mavericks: The return of Maxi Kleber after missing 11 games in the health and safety protocols gave Dallas a full roster without any injury designations for the first time since Dec. 4, 2019, a span of 425 days. … Porzingis and Kleber started together for the first time this season in the Mavericks’ 12th starting lineup. MANAGING PORZINGIS’ MINUTES Carlisle said he’s getting closer to routinely playing Porzingis in back-to-back games. Porzingis has played back-to-backs only once in three opportunities since being activated three weeks ago coming off October knee surgery. “Let me be clear, he wants to play in all of these games,” Carlisle said. “It really bothers him.” Dallas’ next back-to-back will be this Wednesday and Thursday, at Atlanta and home against Golden State. The next one after that will be Feb. 22-23, home games against Memphis and Boston. UP NEXT Suns: End a three-game road trip at New Orleans on Wednesday. Three of the Suns’ past five games against the Pelicans have gone to overtime. Mavericks: Visit Atlanta on Wednesday. It will pit Doncic against Hawks guard Trae Young after their rights were traded for each other in the 2018 draft. They split two meetings as rookies and haven’t faced each other since. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
Minty Bets is joined by Hall of Fame Quarterback Brett Favre to discuss the Chiefs-Bucs, the future of the Packers with Aaron Rodgers & Deshaun Watson's dilemma with the Houston Texans.
DALLAS — Devin Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his first game since Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night. The Suns trailed by 11 in the second half before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 in the third quarter. The Mavericks dropped their sixth straight, their ninth 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer. Booker took a pass on the winning basket from Chris Paul, who finished with a season-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 17 rebounds. Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points. Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19, 14 in the second half. BUCKS 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis added 21 and Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid by trouncing Portland. Holiday shot 10 of 14 and had seven rebounds and six assists. Portis shot 9 of 13 and had eight rebounds. Nassir Little led the Blazers with 30 points – 2 1/2 times the second-year pro’s previous career high of 12. HORNETS 129, HEAT 121, OT MIAMI (AP) — Malik Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and Charlotte rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat Miami in overtime. Monk sent the Hornets to OT by making a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left. Cody Zeller had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 and LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points and seven assists for Charlotte in his first start. Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which got 19 from Max Strus. Duncan Robinson had 16, while Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk each scored 11 for Miami. LAKERS 107, HAWKS 99 ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as Los Angeles closed out a nearly two-week trip with a victory over Atlanta. The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. James finished with 21 points after managing only nine through the first three quarters. Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists. ROCKETS 136, THUNDER 106 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and Houston hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising past Oklahoma City. John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston’s sixth straight victory. Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half. The Rockets were 11 for 14 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. They finished 28 for 52 (53.8%) from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points for the Thunder. GRIZZLIES 133, SPURS 102 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gorgui Dieng scored 19 points, Brandon Clarke had 18 and Memphis routed San Antonio to extend its winning streak to seven games. Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton added 17 points each and Ja Morant had 13 points and eight assists as Memphis won its second straight game after a 12-day layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which has dropped two straight after winning its previous three. The Spurs pulled their starters and key reserves midway through the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies up 111-90. Memphis had nine players score in double figures as it completed a two-game sweep at San Antonio. After shooting 56% from the field in Saturday’s 129-112 victory, Memphis matched that percentage Monday and also shot 50% on 3-pointers. KINGS 118, PELICANS 109 NEW ORLEANS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final seven minutes, and the Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat New Orleans. Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games. Fox wound up outscoring New Orleans by himself in the fourth quarter, 17-15, highlighting his outburst with ball fakes on penetrating drives that left defenders flat-footed before he finished fluidly at the rim. Holmes played a role in that, blocking shots by Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart during the pivotal final period. Ingram scored 20 for New Orleans, which has dropped two straight. Hart and Zion Williamson each scored 17. Hart also grabbed 13 rebounds. CAVALIERS 100, TIMBERWOLVES 98 CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 18 rebounds, leading Cleveland over Minnesota for a split of their home-and-home series. Darius Garland had 19 points and 11 assists for the Cavaliers, who had lost four of their last five games, including a 109-104 decision at Minnesota one night earlier. Allen blocked five shots in his initial start since being acquired from Brooklyn on Jan. 14. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards had 13 points in his third NBA start for the Timberwolves. Minnesota dropped its eighth straight on the road and is 2-8 overall since Jan. 13. BULLS 110, KNICKS 102 CHICAGO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine added 17 of his 21 in the second half and Chicago beat New York. Markkanen delivered another blistering performance coming off a season-high, 31-point outing. The 7-footer from Finland made six 3-pointers. LaVine hit a 3 and two free throws during a game-ending 10-2 run. Coby White scored 13, including a tiebreaking 3. Thaddeus Young added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Bulls bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss to Portland on Saturday, when the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard delivered a buzzer-beating, fadeaway 3. Chicago won for just the third time in nine home games this season. Julius Randle had 23 points and Alec Burks scored 18 for New York. Rookie Immanuel Quickley added 16 points but the Knicks lost for the fifth time in six games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
ATLANTA — There weren't many fans in the stands, but enough for LeBron James to get in some jawing along the sideline. He didn't mind a bit — especially after the Lakers closed out a nearly two-week-long trip with another victory. “Fans in the stands is just better,” James said with a smile. Anthony Davis scored 25 points and James dominated down the stretch as the Lakers held off the Atlanta Hawks 107-99 on Monday night. During the fourth quarter, James got into a brief verbal confrontation with a female fan who pulled down her mask to make a point. The referees halted the game and called in security officers, who appeared to eject the fan from State Farm Arena. There was a socially distanced crowd of 1,341 for the lone Atlanta visit by the reigning NBA champions. James said it was no big deal. In fact, he didn't think the fan should've been tossed. “At the end of the day, I'm just happy fans are back in the building,” he said. “I missed that interaction. I need that interaction.” The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third period and the beginning of the fourth. Atlanta rallied, closing to 98-97 on Trae Young's 3-pointer. But James responded with a 3 of his own from the top of the key, came up with a huge block at the other end on Clint Capela, and finished off the Hawks with a fast-break layup off a pass from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. James tacked on four straight free throws to seal the victory. He finished with 21 points after managing only nine through the first three quarters. Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists. Atlanta has struggled to close out games. Seven of its 10 losses are by single digits, most of them going down to the last few possessions. “It's tough,” said John Collins, who added 22 points for the Hawks. “We knew is would come down to the small things, the execution late in the game. It's just frustrating to lose like that. It was a hard-fought game. The one thing we can take away is we can play with anybody.” Los Angeles went 5-2 while playing seven road games in 12 days, certainly looking like the fresher team in the closing minutes against the Hawks. Atlanta appeared to be taking control, ripping off eight straight points late in the third for a 76-70 lead. But the Lakers stifled that run, scoring the final five points of the period, and followed with an 11-0 outburst to start the fourth quarter. James and Kyle Kuzma hit 3-pointers and Alex Caruso finished off the spurt with a dunk, pushing the Lakers to the first double-digit lead for either team to that point. In a brutal start to the fourth, the Hawks missed three straight shots, Danilo Gallinari committed two turnovers, and Bruno Fernando was whistled for an offensive foul. Davis went 10 of 14 from the field for the Lakers. Montrezl Harrell added 19 points, while James had nine assists. CARUSO'S ROLE Caruso again had the best plus-minus rating on the Lakers, who outscored Atlanta by 13 points while he was the court. Undrafted out of college, the fifth-year guard has claimed a bigger role in the playing rotation with his contributions at both ends of the court. He had eight points, two assists and two steals in nearly 25 minutes of playing time. “He's one of our best players,” coach Frank Vogel said. “That's the simplest way to put it. He typically moves the needle in a positive direction.” TIP-INS Lakers: Extended their streak to 31 straight victories when holding an opponent below 100 points. ... Los Angeles has won eight of its last nine meetings against Atlanta. ... James extended his NBA record streak of double-digit games to 1,017 in a row. Hawks: De'Andre Hunter missed the game after undergoing a non-surgical procedure on his right knee. It's not known how long the second-year player will be out. ... Atlanta also was missing rookie C Onyeka Okongwu (left Achilles soreness). ... Capela picked up his third foul with 9:57 left in the second quarter and spent the rest of the half on the bench. UP NEXT Lakers: Finally return home to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Hawks: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
James Wiseman will be evaluated again in a week to 10 days.
TAMPA, Fla. — Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning remained perfect on home ice with a 5-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 at home. “We knew they were going to push early in the game, we matched up their intensity and we played physical,’’ Gourde said. “That was our key.’’ Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves. Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville, which is still seeking a first goal of the season from top centres Matt Duchene and Ryan Johansen. “We need those guys to be a able to produce,’’ Predators head coach John Hynes said. “But they’re working at it and trying to help them figure out ways to put the puck in the net. You can only control what you can control, and right now we’ve got to help them.’’ Tampa Bay raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. Palat notched his team-leading fourth of the season after Stamkos was able to kick the puck over to Palat, who had an easy backhand chance after Saros was taken out of the crease by his own player at 9:13. Gourde made it 2-0 in transition. Anthony Cirelli quickly gained the zone to find Tyler Johnson across the ice at the right circle for a pass into the path of Gourde for a redirect at 13:59. Then with 0.4 seconds remaining on the clock, Point finished off a give-and-go with Mathieu Joseph to give the Lighting a commanding lead heading to the first intermission. “Obviously being down 3-0 after the first is not a great start,’’ Nashville defenceman Roman Josi said. “I didn’t think it was as bad as the score was, but they’re a good team. We gave them too many great looks and they capitalized. That’s what happens when you play a team like Tampa.’’ Stamkos made it 4-0 at 7:23 of the second period, firing a wrist shot from the right circle through the legs of Dante Fabbro and over the glove of Saros for his fourth of the season. “These (records) to be honest you don’t really know until they put it up on the scoreboard during the game and the guys start congratulating you,’’ Stamkos said of the power play mark. “The bigger ones you are obviously more aware of, but that one’s pretty cool. Anytime you are up in the record books with Marty and Vinny (Lecavalier) that means I’ve been here a long time and fortunate to have a lot of success. Hopefully there’s more power play points to come.’’ The Predators scored a pair of goals early in the third to cut the lead in half. Tolvanen was open in front to take a feed from Erik Haula at 2:53 before Granlund tucked in a loose puck during a scramble in the crease at 5:41. Gourde scored an empty-net goal with 10 seconds remaining to secure the victory. BACK IN UNIFORM Lightning G Curtis McElhinney dressed as the backup to Vasilevskiy, who was making his 33rd consecutive start dating back to last season and including the playoffs, for the first time since Jan. 15. McElhinney spent two weeks on the league’s COVID protocol list before returning to the team on Jan. 30. NO BORO TIME Nashville D Mark Borowiecki, who help the Predators create a physical presence in Saturday’s first meeting, was a healthy scratch. ODDS ALIGNMENT For the first time this season, the Lightning utilized a lineup with seven defencemen and 11 forwards. Alex Volkov was a healthy scratch as D Erik Cernak, who missed the previous two games with an undisclosed upper-body injury, returned to the lineup. UP NEXT Predators: At Florida Panthers on Thursday. Lightning: Host Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press
Hawks fans got into it with LeBron James on Monday and carried the beef to social media after being ejected.
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball will proceed with an on-time start to spring training and the season after players rejected a plan Monday night to delay reporting by a more than a month. "In light of the MLBPA’s rejection of our proposal, and their refusal to counter our revised offer this afternoon, we are moving forward and instructing our clubs to report for an on-time start to spring training and the championship season, subject to reaching an agreement on health and safety protocols," MLB said in a statement. “We were able to complete a 2020 season through Herculean efforts and sacrifices made by our players, club staff and MLB staff to protect one another,” MLB said. "We will do so again, together, as we work towards playing another safe and entertaining season in 2021.” MLB proposed to the players' association on Friday that the start of spring training be pushed back from Feb. 17 to March 22, that opening day be delayed from April 1 to April 28 and that each team's schedule be cut from 162 games to 154. MLB believed the virus situation would improve during the month delay. Under the proposal, each team would have been allowed to be scheduled up to 12 split doubleheaders. Experimental rules for seven-inning doubleheaders and beginning extra innings with a runner on second base would have continued for a second season. As part of the offer, MLB included the expansion of the playoffs from 10 teams to 14 and extending the designated hitter to the National League for the second straight season, a plan the union rejected Jan. 6. Bruce Meyer, the union’s director of collective bargaining, called deputy commissioner Dan Halem on Monday to inform him the proposal had been rejected, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because that detail was not announced. Halem then asked Meyer to make a counteroffer, and Meyer sent an email asking MLB to guarantee salary and service time in the event of an interruption, one of the people said. MLB's proposal Friday included expanded rights for Commissioner Rob Manfred to interrupt the season. Halem responded to Meyer on Monday and said MLB would agree to withdraw that part of the proposal but that each side would retain whatever rights it has under the labour and player contracts, the person said. Meyer responded Monday night that the union will not make any more proposals, that the union did not believe MLB’s plan was designed to protect health and safety, and that players expect MLB to tell teams that it intends to start spring training and the season on time, the person said. "The MLBPA executive board and player leadership reviewed and discussed the owners’ proposal throughout the weekend and today," the union said then in its public statement. “The clear-cut result of these deliberations is that players will not accept MLB’s proposal, will instead continue preparations for an on-time start to the 2021 season, and will accept MLB’s commitment to again direct its clubs to prepare for an on-time start. “We do not make this decision lightly. Players know first-hand the efforts that were required to complete the abbreviated 2020 season, and we appreciate that significant challenges lie ahead. We look forward to promptly finalizing enhanced health and safety protocols that will help players and clubs meet these challenges.” Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, which expires next Dec. 1, calls for voluntary reporting dates of Feb. 17 for pitchers, catchers and injured players, and Feb. 22 for others. The mandatory reporting date, which few players stick to, is Feb. 27. While MLB's proposal said players would have received 100% of pay if all 154 scheduled games were played, the plan would have given Manfred the right to stop spring training, the regular season or the post-season if government restrictions prevented five or more teams from playing home games even without fans, if government rules restricted travel in the United States, if Manfred determined after consultation with medical experts and the union there is an unreasonable safety risk to players or staff, or if the number of regular major leaguers unavailable because of COVID-19 undermined competitive integrity. "MLB’s proposal offers no salary or service time protections in the event of further delays, interruptions, or cancellation of the season," the union said. Seven teams in each league would have made the playoffs, and only the division winner with the best record would have received a bye in the best-of-three first round. There would have been a selection show in which the seeded teams would have been able to, in order of percentage, select their first-round opponent. The three advancing teams in each league and the one with a bye would have advanced to the best-of-five Division Series, starting the traditional rounds of the post-season. While the sides spent weeks disagreeing on starting the season last year, MLB went ahead with a 60-game schedule and the sides reached a separate agreement to expand last year's playoffs to 16 teams in a deal reached just before the season opener. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Ronald Blum, The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — David Pastrnak scored his first two goals of the season before Craig Smith tied it, Brandon Carlo scored the go-ahead goal and the Boston Bruins rallied to beat the Washington Capitals 5-3 on Monday night. Boston erased a 3-0 deficit for the second straight game against Washington. After losing Saturday on Alex Ovechkin’s overtime goal, the Bruins finished the job this time as Carlo beat Vitek Vanecek with 2:37 left in the third period and Brad Marchand sealed it with an empty-netter. Washington lost in regulation for the first time this season, ending its franchise-best point streak to start a season at nine games. Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara scored in his second game against his old team. Chara and Daniel Sprong combined for two goals in 11 seconds, John Carlson scored on the power play . Vanecek allowed four goals on 32 shots. Boston goalie Jaroslav Halak made 23 saves. LIGHTNING 5, PREDATORS 2 TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos’ goal made him the franchise leader in power-play points, Yanni Gourde scored twice and Tampa Bay raced to a three-goal lead in the first period in a win over Nashville, remaining perfect on home ice. Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat also scored for the Lightning. Stamkos’ goal in the second gave him 301 points on the power play to pass Marty St. Louis for most in team history. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 4-0 at home. Eeli Tolvanen and Mikael Granlund scored for Nashville. Juuse Saros finished with 21 saves. RANGERS 3, PENGUINS 1 NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal in the third period, helping New York to a win over Pittsburgh. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Kevin Rooney scored and Igor Shesterkin made 25 saves as New York snapped a three-game losing streak against Pittsburgh. Jason Zucker scored and Casey DeSmith made 21 saves for the Penguins in their fifth road loss this season. CANADIENS 6, CANUCKS 2 MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Petry had two goals and an assist, leading Montreal past Vancouver. It’s the third time in less than two weeks that the Canadiens have routed the Canucks. Nick Suzuki and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist for Montreal, and Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli added scores. Adam Gaudette and Jay Beagle scored for Vancouver, which had its four-game win streak halted. The Canadiens’ Carey Price had 27 saves. Braden Holtby stopped 34 of 40 shots for the Canucks. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL The Associated Press