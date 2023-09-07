Blinken visits Kyiv, hails pushback against Russia

STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Kyiv on Wednesday, meeting with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy as the U.S. announced another $1 billion dollars in security assistance.

“Thank you so much. We are really thankful to you, we're thankful to the White House, to President Biden."

The new package includes support for Ukraine's air defences as their counteroffensive against Russian’s invasion grinds on.

It also includes HIMARS missile launch systems, Javelin antitank weapons, Abrams tanks...

And Washington is set to also send controversial depleted-uranium armor-piercing rounds, which could help destroy Russian tanks.

Critics say dust from the munitions can cause dangerous health risks, like cancer and birth defects, if ingested or inhaled.

It’s a first for the U.S. in the Ukraine war, though Britain has sent depleted uranium munitions to Kyiv earlier this year.

In Kyiv, Blinken praised Ukrainians for their resolve in taking back their territory.

"In the current counteroffensive we are seeing real progress over the last few weeks. As it happens, President Zelenskiy just returned from the frontlines so I was able to hear directly from him, his assessment of the counteroffensive, and I think it very much matches our own, which is as I said, real progress in recent weeks."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the U.S. is looking hard at whether to send ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

The long-range strike capabilities of those weapons have been top of Kyiv’s wishlist, but Biden administration has been reluctant to send them for fear of aggravating Russia.

"We discussed the provision of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine in detail. We had a very substantive conversation. I am glad that this option remains open. We hope that the discussions within the U.S. Administration will lead to a positive decision.”

While in Kyiv, Blinken ate at a McDonald’s with the foreign minister on Wednesday, to mark the fast-food chain’s return to Ukraine – it briefly closed after Russia’s invasion, but reopened its chains in the country last September.

As the Secretary of State’s visit was underway, Russia attacked a crowded market in the eastern front-line town of Kostiantynivka.

At least 17 people were killed and dozens hurt.

Russia did not immediately comment on the attack.

The Kremlin has denied deliberately targeting civilians in its more than 18-month-old invasion.