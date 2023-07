Sky News

At least nine people have been hurt after two buildings were hit by blasts in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed "Russian missile terror" for the damage to a high-rise apartment block and offices belonging to the country's Secret Service on Friday evening. Regional governor Serhiy Lysak wrote on Telegram that two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were among those injuried.