Blinken, Qin hold 'candid' talks in Beijing

STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang held what they called candid and constructive talks in Beijing Sunday. Though they seemed to agree on little beyond keeping the conversation going.

After a 5 ½ hour meeting followed by a dinner, the state department said Blinken stressed “the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation” which was what he listed as his top objective for the meeting Friday in Washington.

“to establish open and empowered communications, so that our two countries responsibly manage our relationship, including by discussing challenges, by addressing misperceptions and avoiding miscalculations.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Chinese state media quoted Qin as having pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in Sino-U.S. relations, and the most prominent risk.

Ties between the countries have deteriorated across the board, raising concern they might one day clash militarily over the self-governed island of Taiwan, which China claims as its own.

The trip was the first visit to China by a U.S. secretary of state in five years. Blinken postponed a February trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over U.S. airspace. He is the highest-ranking U.S. government official to visit since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. Biden and Chinese President Xi Jingping met in Bali in November.

During his stay through Monday, Blinken is also expected to meet with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly Xi.

Blinken and foreign minister Qin plan to meet again in Washington at some future date.