Blinken is Biden's secretary of state pick: source

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will pick Antony Blinken as his secretary of state, according to a person close to the Biden transition team.

Blinken is the latest veteran diplomat to be tapped for key roles in the next administration, as Biden seeks to fulfill a campaign pledge to restore America's leading role on the world stage.

Trump, who often distrusted such experience, embraced an "America First" policy that strained longstanding U.S. relationships.

Biden has vowed to rejoin a nuclear deal with Iran if the country returns to compliance, return to the Paris climate accord, and abandon plans to leave the World Health Organization.

Each move would reverse Trump policies.

Blinken was a Biden campaign adviser, and is also a longtime confidant who served during the Obama administration as second in command at the State Department and as deputy national security adviser.

Blinken's appointment makes another longtime Biden aide, Jake Sullivan, the top candidate for national security adviser.

Multiple media outlets also reported on Sunday that Linda Thomas-Greenfield is likely to be the top choice for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Axios first broke that news; their report says appointing Thomas-Greenfield, a Black woman who served as the assistant secretary of state for Africa under Obama, was intended to help fulfill Biden's promise for a diverse cabinet.

Blinken's appointment is likely to be announced on Tuesday.