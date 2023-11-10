Blinken, Austin stress partnership with Indian counterparts

STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and their Indian counterparts Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived together and posed for the media before taking turns to make opening remarks at the so-called annual "2+2 Dialogue".

Friday's talks aim to boost defense cooperation and align the policy objectives of the two countries in the Indo-Pacific region, officials said.

The two countries which were once on opposite sides of the Cold War are now working on landmark deals including for the U.S. to supply and manufacture engines for Indian fighter jets, the supply of MQ-9 predator drones and cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing.

The two countries are also expected to discuss their mutual concerns over China, days before Biden's expected meeting with China's President Xi Jinping next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco.