Blinken arrives in Bali ahead of G20 summit

STORY: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will participate in the two-day foreign ministers’ meeting and have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine.

Lavrov planned to meet some of his counterparts on the sidelines of the summit, Russian news agency TASS reported, but Blinken and Germany's Annalena Baerbock have ruled out separate meetings with him.

The Group of 20 includes Western countries that have accused Moscow of war crimes in Ukraine - which it denies - and have imposed sanctions, but also countries like China, Indonesia, India and South Africa that have been more muted in their response.

Blinken will travel to Thailand after attending the G20 meeting.