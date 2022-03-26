Blind student inspires with basketball skills
A blind eleventh grader never imagined she'd create this much excitement with her basketball skills, but with one fell swoop she's soaking it all up.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Southern California assistant football coach Dave Nichol died Friday in McKinney, Texas. A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Nichol had cancer. USC head coach Lincoln Riley hired Nichol in December as his inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense.
The deadline goaltending market got even thinner after the Senators inked Anton Forsberg to a three-year deal despite his strong trade value.
A top-six playoff position in the Eastern Conference will be on the line when the Cavaliers and Raptors face off on Thursday night. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss the keys to victory. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.
Marc-Andre Fleury may have been the biggest winner at the NHL trade deadline, getting dealt by the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks to the potentially contending Minnesota Wild. Minnesota acquired the biggest name available on Monday, adding a three-time Stanley Cup winner. The bold move boosts the Wild's chances of making the playoffs and perhaps making a deep run for the first time since reaching the 2003 Western Conference finals. The Wild gave up a conditional first-round pick in this year’s dr
The Oilers have added a depth blueliner on trade deadline day.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2 on Wednesday. Strome redirected Riley Stillman's shot from near the blueline past goalie John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine consecutive games against Anaheim (seven goals, 11 assists). He gave the Blackhawks a 2-1
The Wild grabbed the biggest name on the board and the Kraken prepared for the future with successful trade deadlines in the NHL.
Toronto's pursuit of netminder Marc-Andre Fleury became public knowledge, prompting the Maple Leafs GM to call out Chicago's rookie executive Kyle Davidson through the media.
Tigres UANL is often regarded as the best football club in North America. Here are some interesting facts about the club.
Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.
The Toronto Raptors are battling for a top-six spot in the East with two teams: Cleveland and Chicago. Amit Mann and Katie Heindl look at the schedules of each team and who's got the advantage as the regular season comes to a close. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
TORONTO — Pierre Engvall scored short-handed with 4:42 left in regulation as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night. The winger moved in on a 2-on-1 rush with Ilya Mikheyev off serving a double minor for high-sticking, delayed and then fired his 11th goal of the season short side on Nico Daws. Mikheyev, also with the Leafs playing short-handed, and Mitch Marner provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (40-18-5), which got 20 saves from Petr Mrazek. Nico
Hundreds of young hockey players came together this weekend for a tournament dubbed "Nate the Great", to honour a young player who passed away in 2020. Carrie Beaudoin lost her nine-year-old son Nate two years ago. The boy was born with a heart defect, but she says he loved hockey and that it helped him through some of his health struggles. Nate briefly joined a hockey team, but got sick shortly after and didn't really get to play. Still, the time was very special to him, Beaudoin said. "Hockey
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican governors in two states this week rejected legislation to ban transgender players from girls sports — signs that there are some remaining fractures among GOP leaders over how to navigate gender’s reemergence as a culture war issue. Still, those decisions to buck the party’s conservative wing could prove short-lived against a fired-up GOP base and lawmakers angling to overrule the governors. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed bills passed b
Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will have hip surgery and will miss the remainder of the season. The NHL team said the 27-year-old Korpisalo will need at least six months to recover. “This is an injury that Joonas has been dealing with for some time and it has now gotten to the point where surgery is the best option,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said. “We are disappointed for him as he has worked extremely hard to be able to play, but this is the best course of action.” Ko
In an ideal world where the Toronto Raptors are completely healthy, how should Nick Nurse stagger bench minutes since Thad Young and Armoni Brooks are now in the mix for playing time? Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for more Raptors coverage.
After missing a game with a knee issue, Fred VanVleet wasn’t necessarily at 100 percent against the Bulls on Monday night. But the Raptors guard is confident it won’t take long to get back into shape. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson had two goals in regulation and scored in the shootout, Alex Tuch also had a shootout goal, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Wednesday night for their third consecutive win. Zemgus Girgensons also scored in regulation for the Sabres, who have won five of six in their best stretch of the season. Craig Anderson made 23 saves and stopped both shots he faced in the shootout. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each had a goal and an assist for
The past week in Canadian curling has been nothing short of eye-opening with players joining new teams and entire teams splitting up on both the men's and women's sides. Jennifer Jones' team announcing its break up last week kicked things off, followed by Team Bottcher announcing its split a few days later, and news of Brett Gallant leaving Brad Gushue's team after the season just a day after. For Gushue, who will be representing Canada at the men's curling world championship after winning Olymp