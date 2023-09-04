Blind Kansas Citian throws out first pitch at Royals game
Cameron Black, a Kansas City man who has been blind since birth, three out the first pitch of the Royals' Labor Day game.
Cameron Black, a Kansas City man who has been blind since birth, three out the first pitch of the Royals' Labor Day game.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested near BMO Stadium, where Lionel Messi was playing in a Major League Soccer game with numerous celebrities in attendance. Exposition Park public safety said its officers arrested Urías at about 11 p.m. Sunday inside the park, which is home to the stadium. The department would not immediately disclose what charges Urías was arrested on, but said it would release more details Monday. Urías posted $50,000 bail and was released sh
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest
Iga Swiatek’s title defence at the US Open and time at the top of the world’s rankings came to an abrupt end on Sunday, after she was shocked by Jelena Ostapenko.
A day after assuming control of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris beamed about taking over the NFL team he and co-owner Mitch Rales rooted for as kids. “I grew up with Sonny Jurgensen, Billy Kilmer, Joe Theismann, Mark Rypien, Doug Williams, Joe Gibbs, the Hogs, Darrell Green, John Riggins and the rest of these legends and three Super Bowl championships,” Harris said. “The then-Redskins were the team that everyone wanted to be a part of." Rales talked about moving to the area and giving up
Yassine Chueko leapt into action during the second half of the Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game on Sunday
Aberg was selected along with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard.
Red Bull’s Verstappen became the first driver in Formula One’s 73-year history to win 10 consecutive races at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
During a press conference about her own US Open matches, Coco Gauff recalled playing fashion police for her fellow U.S. athlete
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid have the top cap hits this season. But Toronto's Austin Matthews will pass them.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 14 and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss — the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibitions on the way to the World Cup — came on a night whe
Ludvig Aberg has been selected to become the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history just four months after leaving college to turn professional.
“If Harvick gets the lead, I don’t think anybody passes him”: For a moment, the first race of the 2023 playoffs was Kevin Harvick’s to lose. Then, fate — and NASCAR rules officials — intervened.
Geri Horner looked every inch the proud wife at the weekend as she celebrated alongside her husband Christian following his Italian Grand Prix win. See smitten selfie...
The Briton admitted he was “totally at fault” for the incident on lap 41 at Monza.
Defending champions Spain are out of the Basketball World Cup after a 88-85 loss to Canada in Jakarta.
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek arrived at the U.S. Open as its reigning champion, as the winner at three of the past six Grand Slam tournaments and as the owner of the No. 1 ranking for nearly 1 1/2 years. None of that mattered on Sunday night against Jelena Ostapenko, whose powerful style disrupts Swiatek's rhythm — and beats her every time. Swiatek's title defense at Flushing Meadows ended in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko in the fourth round at
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada's men's basketball team is returning to the Olympics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada's men's basketball team has not played at the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games. "We’re a part of history," said Gilg
In the twenty-year history of American Major League Soccer (MLS), few scribes have described its contests as “star studded affairs.” But the arrival of the sporting legend Lionel Messi at the formerly-woeful Inter Miami CF club has vaulted the league to new heights – and celebrities have taken notice.
Ferrari should leave their home race at Monza happy – they qualified on pole and in third and delivered a home podium and a fourth place. It was their best result of the season.