Blind entrepreneur invents “smart cane”

“My name is Kursat Ceylan, I am blind from birth and co-founder of WeWalk technology’

This blind entrepreneur has invented a “smart cane”

"As a blind person while I'm walking on the street “WeWalk” gives voice feedback to me. For example, while I'm walking on the street it gives me information about restaurants, cafes, bars… while I'm passing by.” / “It has obstacle detection sensor here, touchpad, microphone, speaker and also it has gyroscope accelerator compass in itself to provide more accurate navigation experience.

The Turkish inventor used to his smart cane to travel to Barcelona

to pitch WeWALK at the Mobile World Congress

“Being in Mobile World Congress is a real opportunity to tell your technology to the whole world. And for example, for us, with WeWalk technology right now we have chance to reach millions of visually impaired people through Mobile World Congress. / “We want to change the world. Right now WeWalk is a life changing technology but all visually impaired people have to know that and they have to have an opportunity to reach this technology.”