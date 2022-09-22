Blind Dog Rescued After Falling Down Hole in Pasadena

A blind dog was rescued after it fell approximately 15 feet into a hole at a construction site in California on Tuesday, September 20.

The Pasadena Fire Department shared footage of the rescue, which they said took about 13 minutes to complete.

The dog was returned to its owner after it was assessed and found to have no injuries, according to the fire department.

The footage shows fire crew descending into the hole and lifting the dog to safety, before reuniting the dog with its owner. Credit: Pasadena Fire Department via Storyful