Blaze Alexander's go-ahead two-run single
Blaze Alexander cracks a single to left field that scores Geraldo Perdomo and Corbin Carroll to give the D-backs a 3-1 lead in the 7th
Stewart's on a faster career scoring pace than the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
His team said that Force 'still faces a long and difficult recovery ahead and for the immediate future.'
Bellingham scored two minutes from the end of regulation to send the game into extra time before Kane scored the game winner.
Verstappen didn't win Sunday, thanks to contact between the two drivers, but he still extended his points lead after Norris was forced to retire his car.
That audacious goal is starting to look a little less implausible after Lyles swept the 100 and 200 at U.S. Olympic Trials.
June has been a bountiful month for the Orioles' sluggers, resulting in a franchise record.
A'ja Wilson's WNBA record streak of consecutive 20-point games ended at 20. The Las Vegas Aces star scored 11 in a win over the Washington Mystics.
Three different contenders for the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team have gone down with injuries this week.
The Swiss will play the England/Slovakia winner, while Germany will face Spain or Georgia in the quarterfinals.
The 2017 No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick was removed as a volunteer assistant last fall.
In a decision that could have ripple effects over the next several weeks, D'Angelo Russell plans to pick up his $18.7 million option to play for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, according to multiple reports.
The former Olympian overcame an ailing hamstring to run the 100 hurdles at Trials for the first time in 12 years.
Holloway qualifies for Paris Olympics in 110m hurdles by nearly setting a world record.
Simone Biles is once again dominating the field.
Temwa Chawinga scored her league-leading 11th goal of the season.
Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander figure to battle each other on MLB's all-time strikeout list for the rest of their magnificent careers.
Oakland University sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, who led the Golden Grizzlies to an NCAA tournament upset of Kentucky, has signed a contract with the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
Celebrini was the youngest player ever to win the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men's player.
Corleone was was voted All-Big 12 Second Team last season.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.