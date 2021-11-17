Who should take the blame for the mess in Vancouver?
On the latest edition of Zone Time, the crew ask who is to blame in Vancouver, why is the team so bad and who needs to go for the Canucks to truly rebuild.
They also discuss some Hockey Hall of Fame bubble boys, including John Tavares, Shea Weber, and Ryan Getzlaf. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'Zone Time'.