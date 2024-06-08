Blake Treinen escapes bases-loaded jam
Blake Treinen gets Giancarlo Stanton to fly out to left for the final out of in the 8th, escaping a bases-loaded jam to keep the game at 0-0
Two runners have been called out for interference on an infield fly in the past week.
Griner has missed the start of the season with a fractured toe.
Before the MLB London Series, New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso asked reporters if he could get the town's famous Sunday roast on a day other than Sunday.
Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has been a major topic of sports and cultural conversation in recent weeks, but she tunes most of the chatter out.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Soto was present at Yankee Stadium ahead of Friday's game, and GM Aaron Boone said he might be available for the Dodgers series.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about their picks for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, Juan Soto’s injury, the ascension of Gunnar Henderson, Skenes vs. Ohtani and have their usual Friday edition of The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
This will be the first French Open final appearance for both Alcaraz and Zverev.
The final phase of voting will take place "in the coming months," according to the team.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine get together after the Boston Celtics won game 1 of the NBA Finals over the Dallas Mavericks to talk about how it all went down.
The Sooners used a championship series-record five pitchers to make history.
This could be a better situation than you’d assume at first glance. And Levis has a chance to solidify himself as the guy in Nashville because of it.
In today's edition: The Olympics start in 50 days, Skenes vs. Ohtani, 17-year-old makes French Open semis, MLB power rankings, and so much more.
Swiatek is searching for a third straight singles title at Roland Gartros
The White Sox are the worst team in MLB so far, and it isn't close.
Kelly: "Until you’re the one going out there and putting a helmet on for 18 of those games, yeah, then come talk to me."
Chennedy Carter's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark has become something bigger.
Poirier lost via fifth-round submission.
The Dodgers-Pirates matchup lived up to its billing.