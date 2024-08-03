Blake Snell completes a no-hitter
Blake Snell gets Elly De La Cruz to fly out to Mike Yastrzemski to end the game and complete the first no-hitter of his career
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
The Frenchman collected his fourth individual gold of the Paris Games.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
Carini says if she meets Imane Khelif, she will 'embrace her.'
Julius Peppers was an easy choice as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Both Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting failed an unspecified gender eligibility test in 2023 and were disqualified from the world championships, which has sparked a controversy in Paris.
The Hall of Fame Game was called late in the third quarter after storms battered the Canton, Ohio, area on Thursday night.
We're nearly a full week into the Paris Olympics now, and Thursday provided plenty of incredible images from what was a stormy day in France.
NFL fans won't recognize kickoffs this season.
Khelif’s dominant showing will only inflame the debate over whether she should be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics.
Zhanle broke his own world record, the first to be broken in the pool so far at these Paris Games
Léon Marchand won gold in both the 200 butterfly and 200 backstroke. Previously, no swimmer had even medaled in both strokes. Marchand did it in 116 minutes.
The U.S. was led by Bam Adebayo with 18 points and 7 rebounds.
New first-down technology will be used in some preseason games.
Benegas takes silver in the shadow of the historic Place de la Concorde.
Holliday batted .271 with 10 home runs and 38 RBI in Triple-A since being demoted in April.