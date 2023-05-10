Blake Sabol's RBI single
Blake Sabol singles on a line drive to right field and plates Joc Pederson, giving the Giants their second run of the game in the 6th
Fresh off leading LSU to the women's basketball championship, Angel Reese modeled for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
When the lottery balls fell in the Blackhawks' favour, it constituted the bleakest timeline from both on-ice and off-the-ice perspectives.
Jake Paul and Nate Diaz came face to face for the first time Tuesday ahead of their Aug. 5 boxing match.
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has treated Wrexham players to a Vegas party as the club's victory celebrations continue. The men's team were at a pool party thrown by McElhenney - a treat after they recently won the National League. McElhenney tweeted a picture of himself and his wife, actress Kaitlin Olson, with the players.
The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member said he accepted a personal apology from Anderson.
The Avalanche will have to play another season without their captain.
The pair are coaching opposing teams of fighters on the new season of the UFC television show
Lee Westwood has every reason to be sad about the end of his European tour career. Westwood once relished the memory of playing 20 tournaments in a row on the European tour schedule until he finally won his first career title in the Volvo Scandinavian Masters. Not since Colin Montgomerie has a European player of that stature stayed true to his roots.
So many options
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
The Leafs won't have their starting goaltender available for Wednesday's must-win game in Florida.
The Miami Grand Prix weekend was an odd one for Lewis Hamilton, summing up a trying couple of years at Mercedes. His 13th in qualifying was his worst performance since last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, arguably his poorest weekend of 2022 but at a time when Mercedes were still trying to get their heads around the new regulations and their descent down the order.
The Raptors have cast a wide net in the search for their new head coach, which now includes 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Joseph Woll isn't thinking about all the work that got him to this point. All the Maple Leafs rookie goaltender is focusing on is keeping his team's season alive. Toronto will turn to Woll for Game 4 of its second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers staring down a 3-0 deficit with No. 1 option Ilya Samsonov out due to an upper-body injury. "Right now, it's straight ahead," Woll said following Tuesday's practice at FLA Live Arena. "There's time for reflection. I don'
Thomas Gronnemark has been working with the club since 2018 but will not have his contract renewed
Tiger Woods' golfer son Charlie is his mini-me both on and off the green
After spending four seasons with Washington State, DJ Rodman announced Tuesday he will be joining Bronny James at Southern California.
Giannis Antetokounmpo issued a strongly worded social media post Tuesday after being left off the NBA all-defensive teams.
Trailing Nashville with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, St. Paul Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff watched the 3-2 pitch go by for strike three. The game was being umped by the Automatic Ball-Strike system that Major League Baseball is testing in Triple-A this season, which means the strike was called by a computer and merely relayed to Kirilloff and the crowd by home plate umpire Brock Ballou. “Nobody complains about anything anymore with the strike zone because there’s nothing to complain about,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said after his first series with the so-called ”robo-ump."