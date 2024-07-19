Blake Hinson sets up the nice finish

- Advertisement
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
Russell Westbrook is expected to sign with the Denver Nuggets after reaching a contract buyout with the Jazz.
The Jags will be looking fresh when Tom Coughlin is officially inducted into Pride of the Jaguars.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Martin's Aces teammates shielded her with towels as trainers looked at her.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus attended opening weekend of Vegas Summer League. Here are some of his observations.
When you've won majors, you get to make the call on when to hang it up.
Corbin Burnes will make the start on one of baseball's biggest stages.
According to the lawsuit, Fanmio agreed Diaz was to receive $10 million for the fight with “$1 million paid up front and the remaining $9 million paid immediately following the event.” Diaz has yet to receive the $9 million.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?