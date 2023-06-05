Blake High School attempts to fundraise half a million dollars for new pianos

The pianos at Howard W. Blake High School have seen better days, from broken strings to missing keys to stuck pedals. So this summer, a massive fundraising effort is in progress to replace them. “So the school opened in 1998, and the pianos we are currently using every day are from 1998,” said piano teacher Matt Stemberg. Stemberg said watching students full of ambition and talent sit behind pianos lacking basic necessities can be frustrating.