Blake Griffin with an assist vs the New York Knicks

When the Saints needed 2 yards on fourth down to extend a fourth-quarter drive and potentially take the lead, coach Sean Payton went for broke.Quarterback Taysom Hill rolled right looking downfield, far beyond the short yardage New Orleans needed. He was caught from behind by Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat, ending what until then had looked like a promising possession across midfield.“It was more of an aggressive call by me. A shot play,” Payton said. “And it’s one of those where I’ll want that back relative to the timing in the game. We had the momentum.”After that, the Saints' momentum was gone. Soon after, so was their winning streak, which ended at nine games. Also gone was their hold on the top spot in the NFC.It was a stunning result considering how well New Orleans had played since October, and how much the Eagles had struggled in losing their four previous games.But that failed fourth down was merely one of many regrets the Saints had on Sunday. Payton said the Saints “were flat” in a first half in which they fell into a 17-0 hole that they couldn't quite overcome in a 24-21 loss.His players agreed.“We should have played better in the first half. And I’ve got to take some blame for that as a quarterback,” said Hill, who fell to 3-1 as a fill-in starter for the injured Drew Brees. “This one does sting a little bit because we knew what was at stake and we worked really hard to put ourselves in a situation to be in the driver’s seat where we could control our own destiny.”The anemic first half for the Saints’ offence included an interception on a pass that bounced off of running back Alvin Kamara’s hands and a missed 45-yard field goal by Wil LutzThe loss dropped the Saints (10-3) behind Green Bay (10-3) by virtue of the fact that the Packers won their head-to-head meeting in Week 3, which also happened to be the last time the Saints lost before their trip to Philadelphia in Week 14.Now New Orleans must finish one game better than Green Bay during both clubs' final three games to earn a first-round playoff bye – now given only to the top seed in each conference under the NFL’s new 14-team playoff format.“The biggest thing is we didn’t execute early, so it’s hard to generate energy. It’s hard to generate momentum when you’re not playing well and that leads to looking flat," Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins said. "For us, it’s just homing in on the details. Make sure everybody does their job, not trying to do too much and then make the plays that come to you without forcing. We got to that later, but obviously, a little bit too late.“Obviously frustrating, but for us, our goals are very much still alive,” Jenkins added. “It’s really about making sure that we make the corrections and show up better next week.”They’ll likely need to be considerably better. They host defending Super Bowl champion and current AFC contender Kansas City next Sunday.Containing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Co. will be a struggle for the Saints if they look as uncharacteristically porous and undisciplined on defence as they did against Eagles rookie Jalen Hurts and Philadelphia’s running game.The Saints had not allowed a 100-yard rusher in 55 games when they arrived in Philadelphia. Then the Eagles had two. Hurts rushed for 102 yards. Running back Miles Sanders rushed for 126 yards, highlighted by his 82-yard touchdown run when the Saints were trying to keep their deficit at 10 with less than two minutes to go in the half.“We didn’t play disciplined enough football that first half,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said.“Next week, we have to tighten up. That first half we let some big runs go, something that we haven’t seen the last couple years,” Jordan added. “We dug a hole for ourselves and that can’t happen.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBrett Martel, The Associated Press
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers finally found a way to close out a win this season.The Bolts came into Sunday's game against Atlanta with four losses coming either in overtime or as time expired in regulation. But things finally lined up in their favour when Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift Los Angeles to a 20-17 victory.“We’ve been struggling in that category and it feels good,” said running back Austin Ekeler, who had 146 scrimmage yards to help Los Angeles (4-9) snap a two-game losing streak.Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 with 30 seconds remaining after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan's pass intended for Calvin Ridley.That set the stage for Justin Herbert to direct his first game-winning drive. The rookie completed three of four passes, including a 15-yarder to Hunter Henry to midfield and a 25-yard throw along the left sideline to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley's range.After Kalen Ballage's 1-yard run to put the ball on the left hashmark, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.Herbert's drive is even more impressive considering he was without the starting right side of his offensive line while wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were also sidelined.“It was huge for us. We knew that when we went out there, we had the right guys out there and we ran the right plays,” said Herbert, who completed 36 of 44 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.Herbert benefitted from the defence picking off Matt Ryan three times in the second half, which the Chargers were able to turn into 10 points.After Rayshawn Jenkins picked off a pass intended for Ridley in the end zone, LA went 80 yards in 13 plays, which was capped off by Herbert rolling right and throwing a 12-yard strike to Johnson to even it at 17 in the third quarter.Besides contributions from all three units, coach Anthony Lynn was pleased that his team was able to bounce back from last Sunday's 45-0 loss to New England, which was the biggest defeat in franchise history.“We didn’t let one game beat us twice. We needed those turnovers and found a way to get the win,” he said.Ryan completed 21 of 32 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Calvin Ridley, who went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, had eight receptions for 124 yards and a score. The Falcons (4-9) were without four starters, including star wide receiver Julio Jones, and fell to 4-4 under interim coach Raheem Morris.“I don’t think it was the read or pressure. I think it was just a poor throw,” said Ryan of the final pick. “I had to put it high in a way on the sideline and give Cal a chance.”Atlanta went three-and-out on its opening possession and trailed 7-0 before scoring on its next three drives on Ridley's 39-yard touchdown catch, Younghoe Koo's 45-yard field goal and Laquon Treadwell's 9-yard touchdown for a 17-10 halftime lead.ANOTHER ALLEN MILESTONEAllen — who had nine receptions for 52 yards — passed Antonio Brown with the most receptions in a player’s first 100 games. The eighth-year receiver has 623 receptions in 99 games. Brown had 622 and Atlanta’s Julio Jones had 619.The Chargers got points on an opening drive for the first time in seven games when Herbert found Allen near the right front pylon of the end zone for a 10-yard TD.TRICKERATIONWith Ryan lined up at wide receiver, Russell Gage took the direct snap and threw a 39-yard touchdown to Ridley to tie it at 7. It is the second pass the third-year receiver has thrown, but his first completion and touchdown.Los Angeles is the first team since Houston in 2014 to allow two receivers to throw for scores in a season. Buffalo’s Cole Beasley connected with Gabriel Davis for a 20-yard score on Nov. 29.SPECIAL TEAMS REBOUNDThe Chargers' special teams have been abysmal all year, but showed some signs of improvement.After Koo's field goal gave the Falcons a 10-7 lead, Nasir Adderley returned the ensuring kickoff 76 yards to the Atlanta 23. Four plays later, Badgley was good from 35 yards to even it at 10.KEY INJURIESFalcons: DT Marlon Davidson suffered a knee injury early in the third quarter and did not return.Chargers: Williams (back) and OT Bryan Bulaga (concussion) left during the opening series and did not return. OG Trai Turner was evaluated for a concussion during the fourth quarter. Allen landed awkwardly on his back on the next-to-last drive and wasn’t in for the final series.UP NEXTFalcons: Host Tampa Bay next Sunday.Chargers: Travel to Las Vegas on Thursday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers has played for the NFC championship four times without having his cleats in the turf at Lambeau Field once.He hopes to change that fact next month.Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes, lifting the Green Bay Packers to a 31-24 win over the the Detroit Lions to clinch the NFC North title.The Packers (10-3) also moved into the top spot in the NFC. That gives them a shot to have home-field advantage on a potential path to the conference's only bye in the NFL's pandemic-altered post-season format — and maybe to the Super Bowl.“To have the whole thing come through Green Bay is something we’ve talked about for a long time," Rodgers said. “That would definitely be in our favour with the weather that we have in Green Bay.“That's definitely in play now."The New Orleans Saints lost to Philadelphia to fall back into a tie with Green Bay atop the NFC, and they would lose a potential tiebreaker because they lost to the Packers earlier this season. Green Bay repeated as division champion with its win and Minnesota’s loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.The Lions (5-8) lost Matthew Stafford in the fourth quarter with a rib injury, but their latest setback was tied to their inability to stop Rodgers.The two-time MVP and one-time Super Bowl champion completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game.“He should be the front-runner for the MVP," Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur said.Rodgers ran 6 yards untouched to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote's team record for a quarterback.Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-7 tie in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards.“He’s such a difference maker and commands so much respect and dictates coverage," Rodgers said.Rodgers also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s back shoulder to put the Packers ahead 14-7 in the opening minute of the second quarter. Tight end Robert Tonyan made his ninth TD reception early in the fourth quarter.Stafford went toward the team's locker room in the fourth period, returned to the field to throw some passes, then retreated out of view again. Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said it was too early to know how significant Stafford's injury was, adding the team would know more Monday after X-rays.“He’s one of the toughest kids in this league," Bevell said.Stafford was 24 of 34 for 244 yards with a 1-yard TD pass to T.J. Hockenson to cap the opening drive.Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and led a drive that ended with Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal with 1:49 left to pull the Lions within seven points. The Lions' comeback hopes were dashed when the ensuing onside kick didn't go 10 yards and Rodgers completed a pass to convert a third down on his final possession.PIVOT POINTRodgers directed a 14-play, 8:49 possession and took advantage of penalties to open the second half and his 6-yard run gave Green Bay a 21-14 lead. The Packers ran 21 plays in the third period for 143 yards, while the Lions had just three snaps on offence and gained just 4 yards.“That’s a really tough spot for our defence," Daniel said.JUST KICKING ITGreen Bay made it a two-score game with 3:30 remaining on Mason Crosby’s 57-yard field goal and celebrated with him in a place where he hasn't always had success. Mason missed four field goals and an extra point in a 31-23 loss at Detroit in 2018.“He hasn’t kicked the way he wants to in this building," Adams said. “It says a lot about him and the mindset to move past what happened before. We obviously needed that. It was big.INJURIESPackers: CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) was hurt during the game and LaFleur said DE Rashan Gary, who had one sack, had his playing time limited because of an undisclosed injury.Lions: Stafford hurt his ribs and CB Darryl Roberts left with a hip injury in the third quarter.UP NEXTPackers: host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday night.Lions: play at the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (9-4).___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press
SEATTLE — Jamal Adams sat on the opposing bench, looked up at the scoreboard and felt empathy for his former team.The already miserable season of the New York Jets may have hit a new low on Sunday.“I hope they get it right,” said Adams, the 2019 All-Pro safety for the Jets and current Seattle Seahawks standout. “I know some of the guys are frustrated. Really everybody over there, they’re pretty frustrated. Just got to keep going. It’s a marathon, man, not a sprint.”There was very little good in the Jets’ 40-3 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday. The 37-point difference was the worst of an already miserable season for New York and the worst since a 41-3 loss to New England in 2016.It was just the 15th time since the merger in 1970 the Jets lost by 37 or more points.“We’re prideful regardless of our situation, so we’re going to go out there and give it our all every single Sunday, every single game that we play,” Jets QB Sam Darnold said. “Our pride and what we play for and how we play, that’s not going to be a question.”Days after firing defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams followigng the collapse at the end of last week’s loss to Las Vegas, the Jets (0-13) showed little resistance on defence and little excitement on offence as they lost their franchise-record 13th straight.Jets coach Adam Gase didn’t want to speculate whether there was a hangover from a week ago, when New York lost in the final seconds to the Raiders. But the performance against Seattle was a forgettable effort.“I would hate to say that that was a reason for anything today,” Gase said. “Today, we didn’t take advantage of any opportunity we had. I felt like the guys did a good job of bouncing back and to come to practice and do a lot right as far as execution goes, good energy. Traveling to the West Coast, I thought they handled it the right way and went about it the right way.”After showing life and the chance of picking up a first victory against the Raiders, the Jets reverted into a familiar trend of mistakes and missed chances.Darnold and the New York offence were stagnant, getting held to three points for the second time in three weeks. It was the fifth time this season they were held under double figures. While Seattle was well on its way to victory, the Jets managed just 20 yards of offence and never ran a play in Seattle’s half of the field in the second half.Darnold was 14 of 26 for 132 yards. The Jets managed only 69 yards rushing.“They were doing a good job of disrupting our flow,” Darnold said. “They were doing a really good job of stopping the run game. And then when we needed to pass the ball, we couldn’t do it efficiently enough to win the game.”And when the Jets did get into scoring range — in the first half only — kicker Sergio Castillo let them down. Castillo was fine at the start, hitting from 45 yards to cap New York’s opening drive. It was the seventh straight game the Jets scored on their opening possession, the longest streak in franchise history and the longest active streak in the NFL.But from there, Castillo missed from 37, 41 and 43 yards, all in the first half.“After the first kick, I felt pretty confident kicking that 40-plus,” Castillo said. “I just didn’t follow through on a couple ones and it just was one after the other. I have to do better in bouncing back, and that’s on me.”The Jets became the ninth team since the merger to start a season with 13 straight losses. Three of those went on to have winless seasons. The challenge of snapping that skid won’t get easier with a visit to the Los Angeles Rams next week, the co-leaders in the NFC West along with Seattle.“You’ve got to show up on Sundays ready to play,” said Jets safety Marcus Maye, whose interception was one of New York’s few highlights. “You go throughout the week with the game plan. Come Sunday, you’ve got to execute. You’ve got to know it’s live bullets. I mean, you’ve got to show up on Sunday ready to play.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press
