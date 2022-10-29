Blackouts in Kyiv After Russian Attacks on Energy Infrastructure

Residents of Kyiv, Ukraine, have been experiencing rolling blackouts, attributed to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Footage by Vladyslav Musiienko shows Ukraine’s capital plunged into darkness on Friday, October 28.

The city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said Kyiv’s energy system was running in emergency mode Friday, and urged residents and businesses to reduce energy consumption.

On Thursday, the head of the regional government, Oleksiy Kuleba, warned residents to prepare for emergency outages for an “indefinite period” due to damage caused to energy infrastructure. Credit: Vladyslav Musiienko via Storyful