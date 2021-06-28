Black women celebrated on the BET red carpet

The BET Awards were set up in 2001 to celebrate African Americans' contributions to television and film, music and sports. Chloe Bailey, one half of the duo Chloe x Halle, told Reuters, "In a world where we have to constantly beg for celebration, we're giving the celebration to ourselves and the love and acceptance to ourselves."

The theme of the night was 'Year of the Black Woman'. Rising star DaBaby said, "Black women they brought so much to the table. They barely get light shared on it - you get what I'm saying? - so it's always a pleasure to be able to honour them and have nights like this, big nights like this surrounded around by them. It's a beautiful thing." Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson said "Women and Black women, we do a lot and so it should be acknowledged and women should be given their flowers so I'm so happy to be here to celebrate us as women on tonight."

Hosted by actress Taraji P. Henson, the main honouree of the night was singer, rapper and actress Queen Latifah.