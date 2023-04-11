Black Rock's tiny shipping container home is on the market

The Canadian Press

A United Conservative Party candidate in southern Alberta is being criticized for saying people who have heart failure should take accountability for their own health. Livingstone-Macleod candidate Chelsae Petrovic told "The Canadian Story Podcast" in February that people have heart attacks because they don't take care of themselves and then make it the health-care system's problem. Petrovic, who is mayor of Claresholm, south of Calgary, has also been a nurse for more than 12 years. Premier Dani