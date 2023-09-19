Black Pride Colorado inviting legends and icons in ballroom to Denver

The Daily Beast

Artem Mikryukov/ReutersSeveral deaths have been reported after Azerbaijan carried out strikes on the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region on Tuesday in an “anti-terror” operation that threatens to trigger another war in the region.The country’s Defense Ministry said it was using “high-precision weapons” to “incapacitate” Armenian-backed forces and target Armenian military positions in a push to force out “formations of Armenia’s armed forces.”Footage purportedly filmed in Stepanakert, the capital of