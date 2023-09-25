Black passenger falsely accused of trafficking own children on flight

CBC

A typically breezy, routine trip to an Ottawa bank last month devolved into a drawn-out and dehumanizing incident of racial discrimination, one of the bank's longtime Black customers says.On Aug. 20, Barratou Barry went to the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) branch on Bank Street just south of the Greenboro park-and-ride to deposit some money and pick up a new credit card.It was something she'd done there many times before, she said. With her family at her side, Barry recounted what happened next at