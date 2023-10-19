Black Mountain Ski Area will stay open for 2023-24 season with help of Indy Pass

The Canadian Press

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse said he no explanation for why James Harden skipped practice on Wednesday but planned to proceed as if the disgruntled guard will play in the preseason finale. “If he's here, we go; if he's not here, we go,” Nurse told reporters at the 76ers' New Jersey complex. Harden has yet to play in the preseason. He did attend training camp and continued to practice with the 76ers in the wake of his offseason trade demand. Harden said last week his fr