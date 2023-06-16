New ‘Black Mirror’ tackles actors’ anxiety around AI

STORY: How would you feel realizing a Netflix show

portrayed your life?

A new 'Black Mirror' episode tackles actors'

real-world anxieties about AI

Where Selma Hayek loses control of her own likeness

[Annie Murphy, Actor]

“As much as I really want people to have a good laugh and enjoy our shockingly light-hearted episode, when it comes to Black Mirror, I do hope that it sparks a proper conversation, or many proper conversations, about the really terrible repercussions that AI can have if it goes too far off the rails.”

“It’s so bizarrely timely. It’s just… When we shot it a few months ago, we were discussing how timely it was because usually Charlie is a couple of years in the future and a fictional future. But cut to now, it’s no longer Charlie Brooker’s fictional future, it’s literally happening right now and at a terrifyingly fast pace."

The Writers' Guild of America went on strike partly over

worries that studios would use AI to write scripts

And the actors' union is seeking protection in how

their images can be used by studios

[Annie Murphy, Actor]

“I hope it shines a light on what they’re fighting for and why they’re fighting for it. A.I. means the loss of many, many, many jobs potentially but also yes, for many, many people. It’s not just writers being whiney, it’s them saying ‘Can we not be replaced by computers?’ And that’s such a scary thing for human beings to have to ask, so you know, I’m with them. Fingers crossed for a positive outcome on all of it.”